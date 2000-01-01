World Cup coming to North America

FIFA voters Wednesday gave North America hosting rights for soccer’s World Cup in 2026. The proposal would put 60 of 80 games in the United States and 10 each in Mexico and Canada. In contrast to the secrecy of past World Cup ballots, members of FIFA, the international soccer governing body, held an open vote to select the North American trio over Morocco. The outcome signals that FIFA members favor existing venues in countries that actively work to fight corruption. Two years ago, a federal investigation exposed widespread bribery within the group. At a meeting Wednesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization had been reborn: “Two years later, FIFA is alive and well, full of joy and passion and with a vision for its future.” This year’s World Cup kicks off Thursday in Russia. When the tournament comes to North America in 2026, it will include 16 more teams for a total of 48 for the first time.