Wooing Iran, Obama nixed probe of terror group

IRAN: We knew U.S. President Barack Obama sent money to Iran to grease a nuclear deal. Now we have evidence Obama shuttered a massive U.S. Department of Justice project aimed at bringing down the Iranian-backed Hezbollah as part of the president’s effort to improve relations with Tehran and the Muslim world.

“This was a policy decision, it was a systematic decision,” said David Asher, a Defense Department illicit finance analyst. “They serially ripped apart this entire effort that was very well-supported and resourced, and it was done from the top down.”

PAKISTAN: Four terrorists linked to Islamic State (ISIS) stormed a church in Quetta on Sunday, killing at least nine worshippers and injuring more than 50. It was a terrifying scene, reminiscent of previous church attacks in Pakistan and a reminder of the prevalence of Islamic militants’ targeting churches at Christmas.

SOUTH AFRICA: The African National Congress has picked Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma as its party leader. Mired in scandal and criminal investigations, Zuma has feared Ramaphosa may force him from office before his term ends in 2019. Many fear the collapse of the party founded by Nelson Mandela—the party that helped end apartheid.

VENEZUELA: South Africans take note: Starvation is taking over in a country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, evidenced in this must-see report.

ISRAEL: Vice President Mike Pence heads to the Middle East this week amid continued unrest and Iran’s encroachment across the region. Here’s my report on how the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital may affect Christians in the region and more analysis here on bridging the divide between American Christians who support Israel and their Middle Eastern brethren.

NOTE: Later this week and next I will be compiling a “top 10” international stories of the year list in Globe Trot, and it likely won’t be what the headlines suggested in 2017. Will appreciate your nominations, too.

