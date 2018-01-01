Woods comes back to win the Masters

Tiger Woods rallied Sunday to win the Masters for a fifth time, his first major championship victory since 2008. Woods, regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, was able to put on another green jacket after years of turmoil, including marital infidelity that led to divorce, multiple knee and back surgeries, and a DUI arrest from using painkillers.

“I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple of years ago,” the 43-year-old Woods said. “I could barely walk. I couldn’t sit. Couldn’t lay down. I really couldn’t do much of anything. … To have the opportunity to come back like this, it’s probably one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had for sure because of it.”

Woods shot a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday to overcome a two-shot deficit in the final round to finish the tournament at 13-under, one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka. Woods has now won 15 major championships, three shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18.