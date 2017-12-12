Women revisit sexual misconduct claims against Trump
by Evan Wilt
Posted 12/12/17, 12:12 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Tuesday after she called for his resignation. Gillibrand became one of the first senators to ask Trump to resign due to the sexual misconduct accusations against him. “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. Seventeen women made claims against Trump during the presidential campaign last year, and three of them made public appearances Monday to revive their accusations and ask Congress to investigate. The women—Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks—made a range of claims including that Trump forcibly kissed or groped them and ogled Miss USA contestants in a dressing room. Last October, Access Hollywood released tape of Trump bragging about spontaneously groping and kissing women. Gillibrand replied to Trump’s Tuesday tweet, saying the president has brought shame to the Oval Office. Trump made campaign contributions to Gillibrand in 2007 and 2010. Fifty-six Democratic members of Congress delivered a letter the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requesting an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against Trump. “We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump,” the letter said. “With that said, the president should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that Trump voters determined the legitimacy of the accusations when they elected him president last year.
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 02:09 pm
The Trump voters did not determine the legitimacy of the accusations. They rather determined the importance of the accusations relative to their ideology. I hold fully responsible only those Christ-followers who voted to nominate him, because they should have known better. Those who voted for him in the general election are guilty only in proportion to their judgement of those who could not vote for him with a clean conscience. But let us not deceive ourselves into thinking that the voters determined the legitimacy of the accusations.
Bill in MichiganPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 03:37 pm
This is not even news. I wish World would have some real discretion and report what is really news. Having lost any credibility about Russian collusion, now we need to hear that Donald Trump might have tried to kiss someone 20 years ago? I am hoping World will grow up and not report fake news just because other networks do.
Steve BPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 03:42 pm
Well said, Bendan Bossard; none of us can speak to the legitimacy of the accusations. He was nominated based solely on the credibility of his campaign promises and the expectation that he would be an "out of the box" president and not beholden to the current leadership in the GOPand in DC in general. People were fed up with the status quo. I hope nobody voted for him because of his stellar character; no, it was because the alternative would further destroy the "city" in which we dwell, America. In seeking the welfare of the city, we still have to live among our "captors" of this rotting culture, and have long since lost the option of electing a "perfect" or even "godly" man/woman to office as president. We are in a seeking mode and limiting evil is a laudable goal, though not the ultimate one. But we believers will have prosperity if America prospers, even in the midst of so much sin around us. Read Jer. 29:7 and surrounding passage. Pray for America's peace!
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 07:39 pm
I pray for redemption, which does not always come through peace. But your point about praying for the welfare of the city (country) in which we live is good. I am just concerned that too many Christ-followers contributed to the nomination of a man with poor character, when there were plenty of others to choose. Not that we expect "perfection" or even "godliness"--the notion that anyone was voting for a Pastor in Chief is a straw man--but we should prefer better character. Our culture will certainly rot if we, the salt, lose our flavor.
Joanna and StevePosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 03:44 pm
A complete and thought out plan set up by the Left to get Trump out of the office of the Presidency.
Steve BPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 03:45 pm
Bill in Michigan: It's news, but it lacks a biblical Christian viewpoint in terms of evidence that should be brought by witnesses in the context of a legitimate court, etc. as opposed to the court of public opinion without due process. That is disappointing in this piece. I do not expect World to skip the story, but to comment from a Christian perspective....
MTJanetPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 04:14 pm
I'm afraid that what some of these women are saying is true, and what they are saying is very old news. Pres. Trump is president despite what these women have had to say and what they will continue to say. Pres. Trump merely needs to remind them that former Pres. Clinton was left in the WH after doing atrocious deeds IN the WH. Until Pres. Trump is caught doing something now, and I mean pretty much right now, he will not be leaving the WH over sexual allegations - former Pres. Clinton ruined that notion.
Steve BPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 04:44 pm
Sad state we are in now... let's pray for the nation and president, that he will repent and be saved.
Peter AllenPosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 05:22 pm
Could not vote for Hillary either. Pence will make a great president!
news2mePosted: Tue, 12/12/2017 07:04 pm
Probably some of the same people who thought Slick Willy should remain in office.
First they need to prosecute Clinton for all of the women he raped, etc. It is so sad what the Clintons continue get a pass for.