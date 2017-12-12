Women revisit sexual misconduct claims against Trump

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Tuesday after she called for his resignation. Gillibrand became one of the first senators to ask Trump to resign due to the sexual misconduct accusations against him. “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. Seventeen women made claims against Trump during the presidential campaign last year, and three of them made public appearances Monday to revive their accusations and ask Congress to investigate. The women—Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks—made a range of claims including that Trump forcibly kissed or groped them and ogled Miss USA contestants in a dressing room. Last October, Access Hollywood released tape of Trump bragging about spontaneously groping and kissing women. Gillibrand replied to Trump’s Tuesday tweet, saying the president has brought shame to the Oval Office. Trump made campaign contributions to Gillibrand in 2007 and 2010. Fifty-six Democratic members of Congress delivered a letter the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requesting an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made against Trump. “We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Mr. Trump,” the letter said. “With that said, the president should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that Trump voters determined the legitimacy of the accusations when they elected him president last year.