Women accuse Cuomo of misconduct

New York Attorney General Letitia James will oversee an investigation into sexual harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo from two former aides. James is expected to deputize an outside law firm for the probe.

Has Cuomo responded? He said this week his behavior toward the women “may have been insensitive or too personal,” but he insisted his accusers misinterpreted his actions as unwanted flirtation. He initially proposed that a retired federal judge of his choosing or a lawyer appointed by the state’s chief appeals court judge should carry out the investigation. James, also a Democrat, rejected both plans.

