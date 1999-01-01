Woman who threatened Denver schools found dead

An armed and dangerous woman who threatened Denver-area schools was found dead Wednesday after an extensive search, authorities said. According to the FBI, Sol Pais, an 18-year-old Miami Beach, Fla., high school student, was infatuated with the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., that killed 13 people. She threatened violence just days ahead of Saturday’s 20th anniversary of the massacre. All classes and extracurricular activities for about a half-million nearby students were canceled Wednesday as a precaution.

Pais flew to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, police said. During the manhunt, the FBI said Pais was “considered to be extremely dangerous” and “made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area.” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said Pais was discovered by the FBI with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Editor’s note: WORLD updated this article to include the reported cause of Sol Pais’ death.