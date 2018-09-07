Woman dies in latest U.K. nerve agent poisoning

British police said a woman exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent in southern England died Sunday at a Salisbury hospital. Dawn Sturgess, 44, along with Charlie Rowley, 45, were hospitalized on June 30 after they fell critically ill. Rowley remains in critical condition. Police confirmed the pair suffered exposure to Novichok, the same nerve agent that poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. Authorities believe the latest poisoning likely came from contact with a contaminated item. Police are trying to locate a small vial they believe contains the nerve agent. Russia continues to deny any responsibility for the attack.