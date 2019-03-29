With deal in hand, May seeks Brexit approval

British Prime Minister Theresa May sought approval from her divided Cabinet on Wednesday for a draft Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union after months of talks and setbacks. The key sticking point in the Brexit agreement is the plan to keep the border open between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and Ireland, a member of the EU. Irish national broadcaster RTE said the draft agreement includes a customs arrangement that eliminates the need for border checks and spells out special provisions for Northern Ireland. But pro-Brexit lawmakers argued the deal should not bind Britain indefinitely to EU trade rules.

Ahead of the Wednesday meeting, May told the House of Commons that Britain would “take back control of our borders, our laws, and our money, while protecting jobs, security, and the integrity of our United Kingdom.”

Even if the Cabinet passes the draft deal, May still needs Parliament’s approval. Britain is set to exit the European Union on March 29, 2019.