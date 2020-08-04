Wisconsin voters take risks to cast ballots
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/08/20, 11:28 am
Thousands of voters in Wisconsin stood in line for hours on Tuesday, many without protective masks, but thousands more stayed home. Only five of Milwaukee’s 180 polling locations opened after many poll workers backed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of a court order, election officials won’t release the final results, including the winner of the Democratic presidential primary, until at least Monday. Former Vice President Joe Biden had led in the polls.
How did the state prepare for the vote? In Madison, officials erected barriers to protect poll workers and encouraged voters to bring their own pens to mark their ballots. Some voters said they didn’t receive their absentee ballots by Tuesday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to delay the election. The state reported more than 2,500 COVID-19 infections and 93 related deaths as of Wednesday morning.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
psubrentPosted: Wed, 04/08/2020 12:28 pm
We should vote together, but we shouldn't worship together. Interesting...
paxnanPosted: Wed, 04/08/2020 04:46 pm
As Wisconsin voters, concerned about some local judiciary races, we took steps in mid-March to make sure our votes would count; in our case requesting and casting absentee ballots via mail. Most folks we know in residential and rural areas seemed to be more proactive also. Many communities outside the cities provided drive-through, expanded early voting or otherwise socially-distanced options for voting. They also tried to line up alternate non-at-risk poll-workers.
However, it seems that the leadership of the larger cities did not plan for these COVID-19 issues, apparently expecting delays and other concessions to accomodate them. Perhaps they became concerned that the high-percentage of early and absentee voting was occuring in conservative counties. In the final week 2400 National Guard troops were called in to work the polls across the state, filling in for many at-risk regulars. Surely those troops should have allowed Milwaukee to offer far more than the 5 sites (instead of their typical 180) for the election day crush? This looks like another issue of partisan spin - putting citizens at risk - so the ballot results can be challenged if need be. Lord have mercy!