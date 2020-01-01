Wisconsin protests turn deadly

Shots fired during the third night of violent protests in Kenosha, Wis., left two people dead and at least one injured, according to police. Protesters had gathered Tuesday outside the courthouse, where they threw fireworks and water bottles at police. Officers responded with tear gas and armored vehicles to control the crowd. The unrest began on Sunday after police officers shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake multiple times while his three young children were waiting in his SUV. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency and deployed more National Guard troops to the city’s streets.

Any updates on Blake’s condition? He is conscious but partially paralyzed as the bullets severed his spinal cord and damaged several organs, according to his lawyers. Attorney Ben Crump said it would take a miracle for him to ever walk again. His legal team will file a civil lawsuit against the police department over the incident. Blake's mother Julia Jackson said her son would be opposed to the extent of the protests’ violence and destruction: “As I pray for my son’s healing––physically, emotionally, and spiritually—I also have been praying even before this for the healing of our country."

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.