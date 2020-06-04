Wisconsin plans to vote Tuesday

So far, 15 states have rescheduled their presidential primaries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as of Monday morning, Wisconsin is forging ahead with its election on Tuesday. Nearly 60 percent of the state’s municipalities reported they did not have adequate staff, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said last week, so Gov. Tony Evers asked the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help in some precincts.

Why did the state not reschedule? Wisconsin is also holding general elections for local offices, some with terms beginning on April 20. Evers, a Democrat, has gone back and forth with the Republican-controlled state legislature. He called for a delay Friday, but the legislature resisted the idea, calling the election just as essential as other businesses that remain open. Wisconsin as of Monday morning had more than 2,300 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

