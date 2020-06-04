Wisconsin holds pandemic primary
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/07/20, 11:08 am
Voters donned masks and tried to abide by social distancing as they headed to the polls in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ order that would have delayed Tuesday’s election because of the threat of the coronavirus. Evers issued the order late Monday to postpone the vote until June 9, saying the increasing number of COVID-19 deaths in the state compelled him to take action: “The people of Wisconsin … they’re saying they’re scared. They’re scared of going to the polls. They’re scared for their future. At the end of the day, someone has to stand up for those folks.”
Why didn’t Wisconsin delay the vote? Until Monday, Evers, a Democrat, questioned whether he had the power to stop the election. He hoped the Republican-controlled state legislature would vote to delay it. But Republicans resisted, noting that in addition to the Democratic presidential primary race, many of the contests on the ballot were for local offices with terms beginning on April 20. The state’s highest court, with its conservative majority, ruled 4-2 that Evers did not have the authority to postpone the election. One of the conservative justices recused himself from the case because he is up for reelection on Tuesday.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about Ohio’s last-minute decision to postpone it’s primary election a few weeks ago.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
reader 400Posted: Mon, 04/06/2020 10:37 pm
You are right about this issue falling along party lines. But the Democratic governor tried to force the Republican led legislature to act after multiple Federal lawsuits by various groups failed. Only one had success in delaying the deadline to send an absentee ballot, but that ruling was overturned today by the US Supreme Court. I would also like to add that, when the recommendation to vote absentee appeared in the news, I ordered an absentee ballot immediately and mailed it last month. After all, we do need to choose a Supreme Court justice. My city needs to choose four school board members. These elections happen every April in Wisconsin whether or not there is a presidential primary, so the election must continue.
JesusWorldviewPosted: Tue, 04/07/2020 02:44 pm
I just walked over to Waukesha community center and voted. Orderly flow, no issues. Beautiful day, lots of people along the River walk path, but the voter parking lots are also full. Busy, business as usual voting day except for face masks.
Shelley TuttlePosted: Tue, 04/07/2020 03:03 pm
I voted this morning at the Government Center in Superior without a hitch. There were only a couple of us voting at the time but tons of cars in the lot--could hardly find a parking spot--, showing that government business as usual is continuing (whatever you want to take from that). Only one person did not wear a face mask--oh, two counting me. So glad my voting rights were not abrogated.