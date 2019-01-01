Winter weather threatens Thanksgiving travels

The National Weather Service issued blizzard and winter weather warnings from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes on Tuesday. A foot of snow fell in parts of Colorado and Wyoming, canceling about a quarter of the flights scheduled at Denver International Airport.

What’s in store for Thanksgiving? The storm is expected to bring high wind and snow to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and upper Michigan later Tuesday. The Upper Midwest could get snow Thursday through Saturday before the storm moves into interior New England this weekend, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Lamers. A separate storm is brewing on the West Coast and will likely bring snow to the mountains and wind and rain along the California and Oregon coasts on Tuesday afternoon.

