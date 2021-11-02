Winter weather continues to slam U.S.

WHEATON, Ill.—With little chance to thaw out from previous storms, states from coast to coast should expect bitter cold and snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The polar vortex that has kept much of the eastern United States and Upper Midwest in a deep freeze continues to push south, bringing arctic temperatures with it.

How cold will it get? In parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, windchills could dip to minus 50 degrees, threatening frostbite in just minutes. Ice storms or snow are likely from central Kentucky stretching east to the coast, as well as in parts of central Texas. Even the normally temperate Pacific Northwest will probably get a bout of heavy snow and possible freezing rain through Saturday before the storm moves east toward the Rockies and south into Nevada.

