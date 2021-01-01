Winter storm recovery begins slowly

A 77-year-old woman in Kentucky who was found on Wednesday night likely died of hypothermia after going without power and heat for two days, according to the coroner. Thousands were still without power on Thursday morning in the eastern part of the state while temperatures dropped into the teens. Authorities have blamed at least three dozen deaths—six of those from exposure—on the severe winter weather plaguing the United States. And it’s not quite over: New York and New Jersey could get up to 8 inches of snow through Friday. The Southeast may see flash flooding as the winter storm drops rain from Florida to the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service. Things will remain unusually cold in the Heartland for a few days, but temperatures are already starting to climb in many areas.

Is Texas back online? Fewer than half a million Texas homes remain without power, but the bigger problem right now is clean drinking water after the cold damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. Officials have ordered 7 million people, or a quarter of the state’s population, to boil tap water before drinking it.

