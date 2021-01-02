Winter storm heads east

WHEATON, Ill.—After pummeling the Midwest with its second heavy snowfall in a week, the storm system barreled into the Northeast on Monday. By Sunday morning, Chicago had received almost 7 inches of snow, canceling several hundred flights at the city’s two airports. Some Wisconsin counties were blanketed in more than 15 inches.

What’s coming for the Northeast? Schools and COVID-19 testing sites closed on Monday as snow fell from the Appalachians up through New England. New York City and northern New Jersey were preparing for up to 22 inches of snow, and other parts of the region expected a foot or more.

