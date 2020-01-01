Winter storm dumps snow on Upper Midwest

WHEATON, Ill.—Nebraska closed both directions of Interstates 90 and 86 in the western part of the state on Tuesday morning due to heavy snow. A strong storm system crawled across the Upper Midwest throughout the day, with the National Weather Service issuing warnings lasting into early Wednesday for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

Which states were affected? By mid-morning, parts of Nebraska had received 3 inches, with more on the way, and police in Omaha have blamed several accidents on the weather. Forecasters encouraged travelers in Iowa to stay put if possible, and parts of the state could get up to a foot of snow. Wisconsin is expecting up to 10 inches. Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa face up to a quarter of an inch of ice, according to AccuWeather.

