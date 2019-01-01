Winter storm blamed in the deaths of at least five people

A blast of cold temperatures added to misery in the Midwest and Northeast Tuesday after this weekend’s winter storm led to the death of at least five people. The weather-related casualties include a 12-year-old girl in Chicago whose snow fort collapsed on her, a Kansas snowplow driver who died in a crash, and a Connecticut subcontractor who was crushed by a falling tree.

Travelers finally were making their way home Tuesday after the storm canceled thousands of flights over the weekend and Monday. And the snow and ice won’t be melting anytime soon. Falling temperatures replaced the precipitation, as bitter cold and gusty winds swept across the eastern United States on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another storm was forecast to bring significant snowfall from Nebraska to Wisconsin by the end of the week.