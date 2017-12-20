Willow Creek elders respond to new Hybels accusations
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/23/18, 11:27 am
The elders of Willow Creek Community Church in suburban Chicago said in a letter Saturday they could have done a better job holding former Senior Pastor Bill Hybels accountable for inappropriate behavior toward women. “Bill acknowledged that he placed himself in situations that would have been far wiser to avoid,” the elders wrote. “We agree, and now recognize that we didn’t hold him accountable to specific boundaries.” A report Saturday by Christianity Today added to accusations against Hybels of pursuing intimate relationships with women he worked with or ministered to. Former Zondervan publisher Maureen Girkins told the magazine that Hybels insisted they meet alone and commented on her looks. “A good example would be the first time he saw me dressed casually,” she said. “He made a big deal of how I looked in jeans and said I needed to dress sexy more often.” A church member, Julia Williams, told Christianity Today that Hybels came up to her and stroked her thighs while she was using a weight machine at the YMCA. She said she quit going to the gym to avoid him. The accusations against Hybels became public in a report last month by the Chicago Tribune. Since then, Hybels has resigned as pastor of the church and as chairman of the board of the Willow Creek Association, and two publishers have suspended publication of his books. In Saturday’s letter, the Willow Creek elders said they would investigate every new report of inappropriate behavior and “walk alongside Bill in stewarding his season of reflection well and are committed to working together on appropriate next steps with him.”
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Susan PPosted: Mon, 04/23/2018 01:05 pm
This is really disheartening, but confirms Billy Graham's, Mike Pence's and the practice of many other men I'm sure to always include 3 people when opposite genders are working together, or meeting in only public settings. These practices help to protect both males from accusation and females from inappropriate behavior.
GMRPosted: Mon, 04/23/2018 01:42 pm
The careful boundaries are laughed at when stated but when you do not keep the stated boundaries, again, laughter is the result. The boundaries are a one time, for all time committment; not a situational standard.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 04/23/2018 01:42 pm
Agreed. And it’s a shame the liberal media has ridiculed Vice President Pence for that practice.