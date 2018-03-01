William and Kate welcome new royal baby

It’s a boy, again, for Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, who gave birth to their third child Monday. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, according to official statements posted on Twitter and a golden easel outside Buckingham Palace in London. A town crier in full regalia also appeared outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where the baby was born, to announce the birth. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have two older children, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2. The new baby, whose name has not been announced, will be fifth in line for the British crown behind his grandfather, father, and two older siblings. He is the sixth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.