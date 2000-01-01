Willa rains on Mexico, heads for Texas

Hurricane Willa crashed into Mexico’s Pacific mainland Wednesday night with 120 mph winds, hitting an area of beach towns, fishing villages, and farms after roaring over an offshore penal colony. The Category 3 storm passed about 50 miles southeast of the resort city of Mazatlan, swamping streets and buildings along the coast with its storm surge. Mexican officials evacuated more than 4,000 people from coastal areas ahead of the storm. Willa also brought 6 to 18 inches of rain to several states in Mexico. The storm system is now pushing northeast toward Texas, where it could drop several more inches of rain on areas still recovering from recent floods.