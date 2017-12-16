Will the ship go down with the captain?

A different spin
In an interview last weekend about sexual harassment at the Fox News Channel, chairman and acting CEO Rupert Murdoch called stories about a hostile work environment for women there “all nonsense” and said the problem was limited to former CEO Roger Ailes. (At least two other Fox News hosts, Bill O’Reilly and Eric Bolling, left the network amid harassment allegations.) Murdoch gave the interview to Britain’s Sky News, which Fox is currently attempting to buy. But U.K. regulators have weighed down the deal with scrutiny in part because of concerns about harassment at Fox News. Murdoch brushed off the accusations as a partisan attack. “That was largely political because we are conservative,” Murdoch said. “But the liberals are going down the drain. NBC is in deep trouble.” Just this week, two more women who claim to have reached sexual harassment settlements with O’Reilly in the past joined a defamation lawsuit against Fox and him. The settlements reportedly contained agreements by the parties not to disparage one another—agreements the women now say Fox has violated by downplaying abuse accusations at the network. —L.L.
God bless us, every one
The Muppet Christmas Carol is my favorite screen adaptation of the Dickensian tale, so I lapped up this story about the man who wrote the music for it (all while singing the songs in my head). It’s not surprising that lead writer Paul Williams came to the project right after finding new joy in sobriety and spirituality. The music, with its intelligent lyrics and snappy but not juvenile tunes, captures the relationship between a humble Earth and glorious heaven that is on display not only in A Christmas Carol but also the story of Jesus’ birth in a stable. Williams—who won a Grammy and an Oscar for writing the lyrics to Evergreen, the theme song to the 1976 movie A Star Is Born—is not a Christian, but he nevertheless tapped into the eternal hope of Christmas with his songs. This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol’s release, and it’s available in a special edition DVD and Blu-ray. —L.L.
Broadcast hero
Hall of Fame sports broadcaster Dick Enberg, known for his familiar refrain of “Oh my!” on big plays, was found dead in his home Thursday of an apparent heart attack. He was 82. Enberg started his 60-year career broadcasting UCLA basketball games and went on to call Super Bowls, World Series, Olympics, Wimbledon, Final Fours, and other major sporting events. At various times in his career he was the voice of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and major league baseball’s California Angels and San Diego Padres. He retired from his TV job with the Padres in October 2016. “Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade,” Padres owners Ron Fowler and Peter Seidler said in a statement. —L.L.