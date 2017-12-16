Will the ship go down with the captain?

Interested buyers had to hand in bids for the Weinstein Company this week, meaning the movie studio co-founded by accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein could announce a sale or bankruptcy filing soon, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. The fate of the Weinstein Company could help predict whether other entertainment holdings, businesses, and even political parties will sink along with helmsmen accused of sexual abuse.

Two groups have publicly confirmed their interest in buying the Weinstein Company. Maria Contreras-Sweet, former head of the Small Business Administration, in November sent a letter to the board of directors offering $275 million, saying she wanted to institute an all-female board and retain Weinstein Company employees who stand to lose their jobs for no fault of their own.

“I believe we have now reached a crossroads where it is imperative that a woman-led board acquire control of the company and create content that continues to inspire audiences around the world, especially our young girls and boys,” Contreras-Sweet said in the letter.

The other interested buyer, Killer Content, wants to funnel profits to women’s charities, the LA Times reported.

But any potential sale faces obstacles not just from the company’s decimated image but also its mountain of debt. Variety estimated the studio owes $500 million. The recent sale of the distribution rights to Paddington 2 brought in $30 million, but that will barely put a dent in the company’s financial obligations.

The Weinstein board is also rumored to be considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows businesses to shed certain debts and reorganize with court approval. It’s hard to imagine the bankruptcy judge who would see enough promise in the company’s future to give it a second chance, but if Weinstein’s creditors are hungry enough, they could push the court to allow a buyout in which the new owner doesn’t have to repay everything. Buyers would be taking a public relations risk: Since Harvey Weinstein still owns a stake in the company, any sale has the potential to benefit him. And no one wants to be seen putting gifts in the stocking of the country’s most infamous serial abuser.

