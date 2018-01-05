Will Republicans ditch religious liberty bills?

Three state legislatures face looming deadlines for bills that would provide legal protection for religious foster and adoption care agencies in their respective states. But the bills have weathered virulent opposition from LGBT lobby groups, and supporters fear lawmakers will buckle under accusations of “discrimination,” leaving agencies exposed to legal challenges that could put them out of business.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma and Kansas could take final votes this week, sending the bills to their governors’ desks—or killing them. The Colorado Children First Act, introduced April 12, goes to the Colorado Senate floor today for its first debate, less than two weeks before the legislative session ends.

Michael Schuttloffel, executive director of Kansas Catholic Charities, pulled no punches in his criticism of Republicans who once championed religious liberty but voted against his state’s Adoption Protection Act. Of the 86 Republicans in the state House of Representatives, 28 voted against the measure.

“They go home to their districts and they tell people they’re pro-life, that they’re pro-faith, and yet then they get to Topeka and they vote with the ACLU over Catholic Charities,” Schuttloffel told me.

Accusations of “discrimination” cut both ways, Schuttloffel said, noting that without the proposed legislation, religious adoption and foster care agencies will be forced out of business, leaving Christian parents and birth mothers unable to work with an agency that shares their values.

“A woman’s right to choose does not extend to a birth mother who wants a mom and a dad for her baby,” according to LGBT activists, Schuttloffel said.

The Kansas and Oklahoma bills are modeled after a similar, successful, effort in Virginia. But the Colorado bill does what others don’t: Its preface outlines the cultural conflict sparked when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, leading to the closure of Christian adoption and foster care agencies in Massachusetts, Illinois, the District of Columbia, and California. Agencies in Michigan also face the threat of closure over their refusal to work with same-sex couples.

“Leading legal scholars concur that conflicts between same-sex marriage and religious liberty are real and should be addressed through legislation,” the Colorado bill states.

The bill also turns the tables on discrimination claims by declaring the state will not discriminate against foster and adoption care providers that act in accordance with their religious convictions.

But claims of bias against same-sex couples, repeated in the media, have made legislators fearful of supporting religious liberty laws, said Autumn Stroup, vice president of strategy for Family Policy Alliance. That leaves lawmakers with an uncomfortable choice: “Are they going to fall in line with the LGBT agenda, whether they agree with it or not, to protect their political career, or are [they] going to stand up for life and religious freedom?”