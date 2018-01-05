Will Republicans ditch religious liberty bills?

Love thy neighbor?
An Orthodox Jewish congregation filed a lawsuit Monday in a Texas district court defending its right under state and federal law to meet for worship in a Dallas home. Congregation Toras Chaim’s yearslong legal battle, and the associated animus toward the group, could have implications for other religious groups meeting in homes.
Inhospitable neighbors have used homeowners’ association rules, city codes, and lawsuits to keep the 25-member congregation from meeting in the home for weekly worship services and smaller gatherings during the week. The congregation won a lawsuit in 2015 brought by a neighbor and the homeowners’ association (HOA), only to have the city of Dallas sue it for parking code violations. The home-based synagogue, whose members do not drive on the Sabbath, needed 12 off-street parking spaces to earn its certificate of occupancy.
City code prohibits counting the home’s spacious driveway toward the necessary 12 spaces, and a nearby school offered only six spaces. The Dallas Board of Adjustment rejected the congregation’s request for a variance for the remaining six spaces during its April 17 meeting.
Without the variance, the synagogue would be forced to stop meeting or face fines. And with no synagogue, the Orthodox Jewish families will have to sell their homes and move to a neighborhood that has a synagogue within walking distance, Rabbi Yaakov Rich told city officials.
The Texas Religious Freedom and Restoration Act and the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act require government entities to accommodate religious exercise in a home just like other home-based enterprises, according to First Liberty attorneys representing the congregation. Three business ventures in the same neighborhood have not faced complaints about traffic and parking from the HOA, according to attorney Chelsey Youman.
Throughout the legal battles, the specter of anti-Semitism has reared its ugly head.
“There are bad actors,” Youman told me. “When they’re painting swastikas on a car and a fence, there’s a problem. There’s a lot of hostility here.”
While some neighbors support the congregation, they would not speak in its defense during the April 17 Board of Adjustment public meeting for fear of reprisals from their neighbors, Youman said. —B.P.
Comments
KRportlandPosted: Tue, 05/01/2018 04:33 pm
The "deems problematic" link in the section on Google was most helpful. It actually explained Google's reasoning in a specific set of circumstances, and took me a layer deeper than the talking points. Thank you for including it.
DCal3000Posted: Tue, 05/01/2018 09:14 pm
I can understand why Republicans would abandon religious liberty bills. In the Reformed Christian world, growing numbers of young evangelical leaders and seminary students have made it abundantly clear that they in no way, shape, form, or fashion want such bills. I've seen them say so on Facebook, even to the point of quoting LGBTQ rights groups. Laypeople like me like seeing efforts to protect religious liberty. Our leaders and our future leaders, for various reasons, do not, and I, for one, increasingly feel abandoned. So I do not blame Republican and Democratic politicians for not sticking their necks out. Aside from publications like WORLD, we don't stick our necks out anymore. Why should we ask politicians to? Theologically and/or politically conservative Reformed Christians need to wake up to what is happening in our denominations. Enthusiasm for the Gospel is being replaced by the fires of identity politics. And identity politics does not care about religious liberty on issues like adoption. It cares about splitting our churches into inherently divided, self-centered groups.
DCal3000Posted: Tue, 05/01/2018 10:30 pm
To follow-up on my previous post, I know I sound cynical. But I have felt so alone in the Reformed evangelical world lately and could use prayer. Some of the very leaders who claim to support traditional marriage are the very ones who would tell me to comply or resign if the state ever orders me to participate in a same-sex wedding in a way that contradicts my faith. Any hesitancy on my part would be viewed with deep embarrassment. And, to make matters worse, I know that in our identity-politics-driven Reformed churches, my very existence as a white male in the Body of Christ throws off the diversity statistics. Article after article from the Gospel Coalition, the former Reformed African-American Network, and other places drive that point home in personally hurtful ways. I am, and evidently always will be, toxic--not due to my sins but because my physical appearance embarrasses the church. So what am I supposed to do to be a good Christian in America? Our pastoral leaders seem unsure; why should we be surprised that our politicans are too?
It is painful to me. And, if anyone reading this is a Reformed evangelical leader basking in the glow of intellectual prominence and accolades, know that there are those like me who simply need prayer, encouragement in the Gospel, and reassurance that our churches continue to stand for something apart from whatever the prevailing academic fad of the day is. We need shepherds.