Will Kennedy’s retirement swing the midterms?

Conservatives could barely catch their breath after news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement broke on Wednesday. Kennedy announced he would step down on July 31 after serving 30 years on the nation’s highest court. The retirement of Kennedy, who was often the ideological swing vote in major Supreme Court rulings, makes way for President Donald Trump to appoint a more reliably conservative justice in his place.

“This is why 81 percent of evangelical women voted for President Trump,” said Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America.

“Blue wave will turn to a red wave,” said conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Twitter, predicting that an open Supreme Court seat would send Republicans running to the polls in November.

But two political experts told me the midterms are still up for grabs.

“I think it gets base voters excited and reminds them why they voted for Trump,” said Sean Trende, an elections analyst for RealClearPolitics. “But I don’t think it’s a game changer, either.”

Trende wrote earlier this month that in the generic poll Democrats fell from a lead of around 18 points at Christmas to a mere 3 points in June. They would need a lead of 4 or 5 points to retake the House.

Kristin Garrett, a political science professor at Wheaton College who specializes in partisanship and the American electorate, said there are arguments for both a vibrant blue wave and a vibrant red one.

The argument in favor of Democrats is that they have claimed victory this year in special elections where Trump performed well two years ago. Plus, the optics of the family separation issue seem to work in their favor.

Still, support for Trump has persisted, floating above 40 percent even after the controversy at the border. (His approval rate among Republicans: 87 percent.) And now a swing-vote Supreme Court justice is retiring: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already promised a vote on Kennedy’s replacement this fall.

“When you have someone retire right before an election, that really makes the court salient on voters’ minds,” Garrett said. But both parties, she noted, could use a newly filled Supreme Court seat to drive turnout using the same argument: Elections matter because they have long-lasting implications for the court.