Will Kennedy’s retirement swing the midterms?

A call to civility
This week the furor over how migrant children are treated at the U.S. southern border devolved into spats over how adults more than 1,700 miles away are treated while dining out—that’s the distance from Tornillo, Texas, to Lexington, Va., where White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave The Red Hen restaurant last Friday night because of her role in the Trump administration.
“You tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., told supporters at a rally the next day, instructing them what to do when they spot a Trump official in public.
Some commentators drew comparisons between the treatment of Sanders (and other administration officials) while dining out to the treatment of African-Americans in the same state prior to the civil rights movement.
Others wondered why, if a baker has a civil right to refuse to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, must a restaurant owner serve chicken to Sanders? The answer, according to Time magazine and others: Nothing compels them to. Political ideology is not a protected class, like race, gender, ethnicity, or religion.
Both House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., denounced Waters’ rally comments, and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called on her to apologize.
But Republicans need to clean their own house first when it comes to civility, according to O. Alan Noble, editor in chief of Christ and Pop Culture and a professor at Oklahoma Baptist University.
“We can’t talk about civility and public discourse while one of the two major parties is, for the most part, excusing the greatest source of incivility in our nation, which is our president,” Noble told me, pointing out that Trump had just insulted Waters’ IQ on Twitter.
Noble said it may be helpful to remember that the Trump administration will end, but God’s Word will not. Nor will our membership in His kingdom.
“Everybody needs to start with their own house,” he added. “Judgment starts with the house of the Lord, and there are theological implications for that, but it’s a good way to think about institutions and tribes and parties.” —L.F.