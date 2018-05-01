Will Italy’s political unrest spark a eurozone crisis?

Italian President Sergio Mattarella this week selected another interim prime minister to create a new government after the country’s populist parties lost their bid to govern. The political uncertainty that began after elections in early March likely will continue as the populist parties prepare to protest the move.

Mattarella on Monday appointed former International Monetary Fund economist Carlo Cottarelli as interim prime minister and tasked him with assembling a technocrat government until the country’s next elections.

Italy remains in political limbo after the March 4 vote resulted in a hung parliament. Two populist parties—the Five Star Movement and the far-right Lega, formerly known as the Northern League—attempted to form a government, but internal differences and their stance on Italy’s position in the European Union caused multiple setbacks.

Mattarella on Sunday rejected the parties’ selection for finance minister. Nominee Paolo Savona previously called Italy’s entry into the eurozone a “historic mistake.” Mattarella said Savona’s appointment could alarm investors and further hurt the country’s unsteady markets. Following Savona’s rejection, Giuseppe Conte, the populist choice for prime minister, stepped down. His successor, Cottarelli, promised to maintain Italy’s “essential” role in the EU and the eurozone and promised “prudent management of our public accounts.”

Italy is the EU’s third largest economy and currently battles debt totaling about 132 percent of its gross domestic product. EU foreign policy chief Frederica Mogherini welcomed Mattarella’s move as “serving the interests of the Italian citizens that, by the way, coincides also with the strength of the European Union.”

The populist parties initially fueled uncertainty when they announced plans to sharply increase spending and scrap reforms of the pension system and labor market, despite Italy’s financial problems. They also called for about 500,000 undocumented migrants to be deported “as a priority,” and expressed interest in reestablishing ties with Russia.

Matteo Salvini, who heads Lega, condemned the president’s moves as a step against democracy, calling them “the last gasp of the strong powers who want Italy as a frightened, precarious slave.” Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement initially called for Mattarella’s impeachment and later asked Italians to participate in mass protests on Saturday. “I call citizens to mobilize, make yourself heard, it’s important that you do it right now,” he said in a Facebook video.

Cottarelli is set to lose a vote of confidence in parliament as the populist parties and their allies take a stand against him. If that happens, Cottarelli and his proposed Cabinet will serve until the next election, which could come as early as August.

Analysts have said the upcoming elections could herald another fight over the European Union, two years after the United Kingdom voted to pull out of the group.

The election is going to resemble a referendum, de facto, on the European Union and the euro,” Francesco Galietti, who heads the Rome-based political risk consultancy Policy Sonar, told Reuters. “It’s an existential threat for the whole eurozone.”