Will anger over family separations spur immigration fix?

Opposition to the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents mounted over the weekend, uniting the president’s supporters and critics. Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse and one of President Donald Trump’s most high-profile evangelical supporters, called the policy “disgraceful.” Former first lady Laura Bush called the policy “cruel” and “immoral” in an op-ed for The Washington Post. Even the president’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, offered a gentle rebuke. “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

The president has continued to blame Democrats for the policy put in place by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who drew ire from Christian groups last week for using the Bible to defend the attempt to discourage families from trying to cross the border. “Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!” Trump tweeted on Saturday. The president plans to meet with GOP lawmakers on Tuesday to rally support for one of two measures up for consideration later this week. Although the president has tried to deflect anger over the policy at Democrats, one of his former advisers warned on Sunday that strategy could backfire. “This is a fuse that has been lit,” Anthony Scaramucci said. “The president is going to get hurt by this issue if it stays out there very, very long.”