Wildfires scorch California, Colorado, and Oregon

Authorities in Colorado are keeping a large section of Interstate 70, the state’s main east-west highway, closed while fires consume about 23 square miles up to the edge of the road. Gov. Jared Polis said on Friday the closure could last for two to three more days. In California, three wildfires have overrun more than 18 square miles in Los Angeles County while hot, windy weather may contribute to even more damage. And a blaze in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge was only 10 percent contained as of Friday and had forced about 900 people to evacuate.

What damage have the fires caused? Officials in California found at least five buildings burned in the Los Angeles area, while Oregon firefighters said fires consumed four structures. Truck drivers traveling through Colorado are struggling to make up for the long detours created by I-70’s closure. “You close one road, and another one becomes a problem,” said Amber Barrett, a spokeswoman for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

