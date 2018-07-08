Wildfires in California continue to spread

Fire officials began treating twin wildfires in Northern California Monday as one, making it the largest wildfire in state history. By Tuesday, the Mendocino Complex fire had destroyed 445 square miles, nearly the same area as the city of Los Angeles. The fire north of San Francisco continues to grow and threatens 11,300 buildings, leading to more evacuation orders over the weekend. More than 14,000 firefighters are battling more than a dozen major fires throughout the state, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean.