Wildfires continue spreading across the West

A thick blanket of smoke continued to cast an orange haze over parts of the usually cool Willamette Valley in Oregon. By Thursday afternoon, nearly 40 fires had burned more than 805,000 acres across the state, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. At least three people in the state have died and more than 500,000 people, 10 percent of Oregon's population, have been forced to evacuate. “This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” Gov. Kate Brown said on Wednesday.

What about the rest of the region? Hot, dry weather combined with unusually high winds fueled fires in Washington and California, as well. One small town in Washington lost its fire station, post office, city hall, and library. Growing wildfires threatened thousands of homes in California’s northern Sierra Nevada mountains and along its border with Oregon. At least three people in California have died, and 20,000 are under evacuation orders or warnings in three counties.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.