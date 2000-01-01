Wildfire threatens Yosemite

The Ferguson fire in Mariposa County, Calif., has claimed the life of one firefighter and threatens Yosemite National Park. The fire covered 4,000 acres on Sunday and by Monday had devoured more than 9,000 acres. The park remains open to visitors for now, though one main entrance is closed. Firefighter Braden Varney died Saturday when his bulldozer tumbled down a canyon while plowing a fire line. Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power for the area, hoping to reduce fire risk. Some say sparks from the company’s power lines were responsible for at least three wildfires last fall.