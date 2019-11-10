Wildfire breaks out near Los Angeles

Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations in three neighborhoods threatened by the Saddleridge fire just north of Los Angeles. The fire began Thursday night and had consumed more than 4,600 acres by 3 a.m. Friday, according to officials. Authorities reported no injuries. At least one person was missing Thursday night after a separate fire swept through a Southern California mobile home park.

What is California doing to prepare for fire season? Pacific Gas & Electric, whose equipment started last year’s deadly Camp Fire, is cutting power off to about 2 million Northern California customers in a series of planned blackouts. It might have to widen the outages as the hot, dry winds move into Southern California. Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed the utility for poor power management, and the company put up barricades around its San Francisco headquarters after facing backlash. Meanwhile, Southern California Edison turned off the electricity for about 20,000 people in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Kern counties and warned more could lose service as the Santa Ana winds gain strength.

