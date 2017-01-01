Widespread power outages hamper East Coast cleanup efforts

Several towns in New England canceled Halloween festivities Tuesday amid cleanup efforts following the weekend storm that ripped through the area. As many as 1.5 million customers suffered power outages Monday, and as of Tuesday morning, utility crews had restored service to about half those affected. Companies continue to warn that outages in some areas could last all week. Administrators at the University of Maine closed some dorms due to power outages, relocating residents to several campus student centers. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday, but many area public schools remain closed. Officials say the storm’s hurricane-force winds toppled thousands of trees. Flash flooding swept away one house in Warren, N.H. Area officials reported no deaths or serious injuries from the storm.