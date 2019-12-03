Widespread college admissions scam revealed

Top college coaches, university administrators, Hollywood actresses, and others have been charged in a widespread college admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court on Tuesday. The case is the largest college admissions scandal ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said Tuesday at a news conference in Boston. Authorities say coaches at schools, including Georgetown, Stanford, Southern California, Wake Forest, UCLA, and Yale University, accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors said parents paid the founder of Edge College & Career Network, an admissions consulting company in Newport Beach, Calif., a total of $25 million from 2011 through last month to bribe college coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into elite schools. The consulting company reportedly created fake athletic profiles to make students look like strong high school athletes and bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the test on behalf of students.

The nearly 50 people indicted include Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as well as prominent business leaders, a fashion designer, and a top lawyer, according to The New York Times. Loughlin is known for her role in ABC’s Full House, while Huffman starred in ABC’s Desperate Housewives. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Court documents say Huffman, who is married to actor William H. Macy, paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in the scam.