Widespread college admissions scam revealed
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 3/12/19, 12:45 pm
Top college coaches, university administrators, Hollywood actresses, and others have been charged in a widespread college admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court on Tuesday. The case is the largest college admissions scandal ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said Tuesday at a news conference in Boston. Authorities say coaches at schools, including Georgetown, Stanford, Southern California, Wake Forest, UCLA, and Yale University, accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.
Prosecutors said parents paid the founder of Edge College & Career Network, an admissions consulting company in Newport Beach, Calif., a total of $25 million from 2011 through last month to bribe college coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into elite schools. The consulting company reportedly created fake athletic profiles to make students look like strong high school athletes and bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the test on behalf of students.
The nearly 50 people indicted include Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as well as prominent business leaders, a fashion designer, and a top lawyer, according to The New York Times. Loughlin is known for her role in ABC’s Full House, while Huffman starred in ABC’s Desperate Housewives. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Court documents say Huffman, who is married to actor William H. Macy, paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in the scam.
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
AlanEPosted: Tue, 03/12/2019 01:08 pm
Where prestige leads, shame is usually not far behind. Such is the human condition.
GMRPosted: Tue, 03/12/2019 01:21 pm
This is one reason why people do not want the 10 commandments posted in public places: For lying seems profitable.
Deb OPosted: Tue, 03/12/2019 05:02 pm
What is Hallmark going to do with their most bankable star outside of Candace Cameron Bure? I have thoroughly enjoyed Lori Loughlin in When Comes the Heart and some of her Christmas movies. But this scandal is so full of pride and lies, she and her husband should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves, and jail time shouldn't be excluded in addition to hefty fines.
I certainly don't put actors up on a pedastal, and there but for the grace of God go I. But if you live your life in the public eye, and your on-screen image is "high integrity, girl next door", there's a certain expectation. I doubt I'll be able to watch shows with Ms. Loughlin in the same light again. Like Kevin Spacey, however wonderful their performances were, whatever 'image' they had ... it's gone.
JerryMPosted: Tue, 03/12/2019 05:12 pm
As bad as it sounds, still they are innocent until proven guilty.