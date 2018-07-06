Why do humans dominate the earth?

A researcher from the University of Notre Dame recently used an unusual tactic to attempt to show that humans and apes descended from a common ancestor. Evolutionists usually support the theory of common ancestry by studying the similarities between humans and apes, not the dissimilarities. But in a paper published in the Journal of Anthropological Research, primatologist Agustin Fuentes said looking at the “critical differences” show humans as distinctive, not unique.

But those very differences clearly demonstrate God created man one of a kind from the very beginning, according to Nathaniel Jeanson, a research biologist with Answers in Genesis. God gave the responsibility to fill the earth, subdue it, and have dominion over it to man alone, and only man has done so.

Fuentes credited evolutionary processes like random mutations and natural selection for giving humans “a collaborative and imaginative capacity for creativity.” He said this evolving capacity for group creativity allowed humans to learn how to use fire and to develop new modes of teaching and learning that enabled them to dominate the world. But those abilities merely show we are just a little bit more evolved specimen.

Whether the differences between humans and animals show differences of kind or of degree poses one of the big questions of Darwinism, Jeanson told me. Fuentes attempted to say they indicate matters of degree but, “chimps don’t build jets, or do science, or write poetry. The gaps between us are far too large to say that humans are not unique,” Jeanson said.

Evolutionists look at humans and chimpanzees as “kissing cousins,” he explained, based on genome sequencing research from 2005. Those studies compared human and chimpanzee genomes and found a 98 percent identical match. But the studies ignore the fact that chunks of human DNA do not match anything in chimpanzee DNA and vice versa, said Jeanson, “But that never makes the news.”

When researchers factor in those differences, he said “we are somewhere in the ballpark of 300 million to 400 million DNA differences away from a chimpanzee.”

Considering humans number over 7 billion people who have spread across the entire planet and have conquered every continent, a feat accomplished by no animal, the Genesis mandate is playing out, Jeanson said: “We are unique, no other species has dominated like we have.”