Whose money talks?

What political attributes do deep-red Alabama and deep-blue Oregon have in common?

Both states permit unlimited political campaign contributions by individuals, political parties, and political action committees (PACs). So do Nebraska, Utah, and Virginia. All five states share the top ranking in a first-of-its kind report by the Institute for Free Speech (IFS).

The non-profit organization reviewed campaign finance laws in every state and ranked the states according to five criteria. The results challenge the idea that unrestricted financial contributions corrupt the political process.

Eleven states in all shades of red and blue earned the lowest grade, with Kentucky having the most restrictive contribution laws. But in a different poll conducted by the Institution of Corruption Studies at Illinois State University, the Bluegrass State excelled: It ranked No. 1 in political corruption, according to journalists who cover the nation’s statehouses.

“Low limits can also help protect the corrupt,” IFS president David Keating told me. “When contribution limits are low, it requires the participation of more citizens to get the word out about corrupt behavior or the need for change.”

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal agreed.

“Power is the main source of corruption in politics, and the right to donate to candidates can help sweep out the abusers,” the board wrote in a March 25 op-ed highlighting the IFS report.

Some states adjusted their contribution regulations after the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. FEC that ended restrictive federal campaign finance laws. Still others maintain complex and outdated regulations, according to the IFS report.

The IFS assessed states according to five criteria: Do they allow individuals, parties, and PACs to contribute? Do they adjust for inflation? And do they allow unions and corporations to contribute? By simply adjusting existing laws, some dating back to the 1970s, for inflation, states can improve their rankings and allow their citizens to contribute more, Keating said.

More than an effort to dispel the cash-equals-corruption idea, Keating noted the IFS report illustrates the disparate regulations that stymy citizens’ freedom of speech, assembly, and petition. It provides a frame of reference for reporters who cover statehouses and researchers seeking corruption correlation.

Newspaper editorial boards in states with low rankings considered the report a call for their legislators to update old and complex laws.

“If so many other states can operate with far less restrictive campaign finance limits, without creating any notable problems, then there’s no reason to think Oklahoma can’t do the same,” wrote the editorial board of The Oklahoman.