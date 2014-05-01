WHO declares global health emergency

The coronavirus outbreak that started in China now meets the criteria to trigger an organized global response, the World Health Organization decided on Thursday. The number of cases of the illness spiked more than tenfold in the past week to nearly 8,000. About 99 percent of those cases are in China, but 18 other countries report having patients with the disease.

What does the WHO declaration accomplish? It imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries worldwide and unlocks more money and resources to fight the epidemic. The emergency declaration also might prompt more international travel and trade restrictions. “Our greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems which are ill-prepared to deal with it,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Early estimates put the coronavirus’s mortality rate at 2 percent.

