White House tweaks asylum rules on ‘pass-through’ countries

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is set to implement a new rule for people seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico that likely will affect most Central American migrants. The modification means that migrants will be ineligible for asylum in the United States if they failed to apply for protection from other countries they passed through on their way to the U.S. border. The rule includes exceptions for migrants who have previously been denied asylum in another country and for human trafficking victims but will apply to unaccompanied children.

The announcement is the latest of President Donald Trump’s efforts to stem the tide of Central American migrants at the southern border and likely will face court challenges. In May, a federal appeals court upheld a recent policy requiring Central Americans seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their applications are processed.

The newest rule, spearheaded by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security, is set to go into effect Tuesday and only will apply to migrants who arrive after that. It builds on an existing provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that says people who migrate through a safe country to the United States must first apply for asylum in that country.