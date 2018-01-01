White House to end Title X funding for abortion providers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to announce Friday the end of Title X family planning funding for pro-abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood. The new rule would bar family planning clinics that receive Title X funding from discussing abortion with women and sharing space with abortion providers. Pro-life groups have urged the Trump administration to “disentangle abortion centers from the Title X network,” according to a May 1 letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Planned Parenthood takes in about $60 million a year in Title X funds.