White House tight-lipped on census citizenship question

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily protected Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from facing legal questions about the 2020 U.S. census amid an ongoing battle over a question about respondents’ citizenship.

The Census Bureau, which is part of the Commerce Department, plans to ask all U.S. residents about their citizenship as part of the once-a-decade population survey of every household in the United States.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia are challenging the move, along with multiple cities that claim fewer immigrants will complete the survey for fear of revealing their illegal status to authorities. An undercounting of residents in areas with large immigrant communities would impact congressional representation, federal funding, and other population-based policy decisions.

The Justice Department sought the inclusion of the question to better enforce the Voting Rights Act by getting a more accurate count of the number of residents who are eligible to vote, according to a letter to the Census Bureau published by news site ProPublica.

Ross, along with the head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, could be deposed as part of the lawsuit. The Trump administration wanted to halt the depositions, but a lower court turned down the request. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Ross likely has first-hand knowledge of the decision that can only be learned from him. The court dismissed government claims that Ross, as a high-ranking official, should not undergo a deposition.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday stayed the depositions pending responses from the parties, which were due at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Census Bureau itself has fought past efforts by Congress to inquire about citizenship on the census, claiming it would damage the accuracy of the survey by driving down participation in minority communities who already distrust the government. The bureau recently asked about citizenship on a separate, smaller survey that it uses to delve into greater detail about the U.S. population, but it has not asked about it on the census itself since 1950.