White House tight-lipped on census citizenship question

Google gives Pentagon cold shoulder
Google dropped out of the running for a lucrative U.S. government contract Monday, citing concerns that the project would violate the company’s commitment not to develop artificial intelligence that could cause harm.
The Pentagon requested bids for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), which would transfer Defense Department data to a commercial cloud system. The project could last 10 years and is estimated to be worth $10 billion.
“While we are working to support the U.S. government with our cloud in many areas, we are not bidding on the JEDI contract because first, we couldn’t be assured that it would align with our AI principles,” Google said in a statement.
Employees protested Google’s involvement in the contract, and a handful resigned. Earlier this year, Google shuttered another defense contract, Project Maven. After learning that Google was involved with the project, which used artificial intelligence to improve drone strikes, more than 4,000 employees signed a petition in protest and asked for a policy change promising that “neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology.”
Google said it still planned to “help state, local, and federal customers modernize their infrastructure and meet their mission-critical requirements.”
The tech giant also announced Monday it would shut down its social media network Google Plus following a data breach that affected thousands of users. The breach happened in March, and Google drew criticism for not announcing it publicly until this week.
As tech giants have come under increasing public and governmental scrutiny, Google has acted aloof. Last month, at a U.S. Senate hearing attended by Facebook and Twitter executives, a company representative declined even to show up. Internal dissent, high-profile mistakes, and giving some government contracts the cold shoulder make the company’s attempts to keep out of the public eye increasingly likely to fail.
Final bids for the $10 billion contract are due Friday. Oracle, IBM, and Amazon are still in the running, and Microsoft shows signs of interest, too. —Harvest Prude