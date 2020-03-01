White House, Senate hammer out stimulus
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/25/20, 11:25 am
WASHINGTON—Leaders from both parties announced overnight they had agreed on a $2 trillion bill to pump aid into a struggling economy during the coronavirus crisis. The Senate expects to pass the measure in the next couple of days.
What changed during negotiations? The deal already included significant funding for hospitals, a massive loan program to help small businesses meet payroll, and tax rebate checks for most Americans. Democrats also won concessions such as four months of pay for furloughed workers as opposed to an initial three months, plus aid for gig workers like Uber drivers.
The bill also stipulates that businesses owned by members of Congress, Trump administration officials, and the president cannot get loans or investment assistance from new Treasury Department programs. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not given her full endorsement of the deal, so it’s uncertain how House Democrats will treat the measure.
Dig deeper: Read David Bahnsen’s analysis of the stimulus bill.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Wed, 03/25/2020 03:48 pm
Isn't it sad that Pelosi controls everyone in DC?
Which explains why she distanced herself from Trump's impeachment. She expected to become Pres.
NEWS2MEPosted: Wed, 03/25/2020 03:53 pm
Why does Pelosi HATE Americans?
She gave the Ukraine, who trades with Iran, lots of money.
She wants us to give money to the Paris peace accord which goes to country leaders who add it to their personal coffers.
She harbors murderers and gives them whatever they want.
NEWS2MEPosted: Wed, 03/25/2020 04:00 pm
DC should not be singling out any specific workers above others, like gov't workers, or unions. They already make loads of money and don't get laid off.
Why should we pay for loans of students who spent money they did NOT have on college?
So many people paid their own way thru school. No one let them off the hook.
This, "I WANT IT NOW" generation is very difficult to deal with.
What is sad is this 1984 FAKE NEWS that continues is very unnerving.
Read 1984 and see what FAKE NEWS is all about.