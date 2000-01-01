White House plans Trump-Putin sit-down

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland next month following a planned NATO gathering, the White House and Kremlin confirmed Thursday. It will be the first time the two leaders have met at length since Trump took office. Syria, Ukraine, and “many other subjects” will be on the agenda, the president said Wednesday. “I’ve said it from day one, getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing,” Trump said. “It’s good for the world, it’s good for us, it’s good for everybody.” National security adviser John Bolton spoke with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, laying the groundwork for the meeting.