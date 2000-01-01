White House plans Trump-Putin sit-down
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/28/18, 10:55 am
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland next month following a planned NATO gathering, the White House and Kremlin confirmed Thursday. It will be the first time the two leaders have met at length since Trump took office. Syria, Ukraine, and “many other subjects” will be on the agenda, the president said Wednesday. “I’ve said it from day one, getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing,” Trump said. “It’s good for the world, it’s good for us, it’s good for everybody.” National security adviser John Bolton spoke with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, laying the groundwork for the meeting.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.