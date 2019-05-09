White House offers more funding to fight opioids
by Kent Covington
Posted 9/05/19, 12:24 pm
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his administration will allot $1.8 billion to help fight the nation’s opioid crisis. About 130 Americans die every day from opioid-related overdoses.
Where will the money go? The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding about $930 million to all 50 states and some U.S. territories to pay for treatment and recovery services. Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will receive $900 million to improve opioid overdose tracking and collect other drug-related data. The CDC will spread about $300 million among 47 states and the District of Columbia in the first year of the program.
