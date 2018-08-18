White House lawyer leaving after talking to investigators

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that White House counsel Don McGahn will step down after the Senate confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Trump confirmed the news with a tweet, noting, “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” McGahn played a major role in the president’s nomination of conservative judges to the federal judiciary, including the selections of Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

McGahn and Trump have had a somewhat strained relationship since The New York Times reported McGahn may have given special counsel Robert Mueller’s team information that could prove damaging to the president. Trump subsequently insulted McGahn on Twitter, calling him a “John Dean type ‘RAT.’” Former White House attorney John Dean’s testimony about President Richard Nixon proved crucial to the Watergate investigation.