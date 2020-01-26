White House defense wraps up arguments

WASHINGTON—Tuesday is the last day for President Donald Trump’s defense team to present its case against impeachment. On Monday, Trump’s lawyers argued the House impeachment managers failed to show that the president had committed a crime or violated any laws. After the defense rests its case, senators will have 16 hours to submit questions in writing to both sides before considering whether to call witnesses.

What about John Bolton? The defense shrugged off news reports over the weekend about a forthcoming book by the former national security adviser. Bolton claimed, in a draft of the book obtained by The New York Times, Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to announce corruption investigations against Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s family. Democrats and some Republicans said the accusation strengthened the case for calling witnesses. “Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense,” Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz said.

