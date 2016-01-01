White House counsel Don McGahn steps down

Wednesday was Don McGahn’s last day as White House counsel, numerous White House sources confirmed. McGahn was a top election lawyer and served as general counsel for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. He was a major player in the president’s judiciary nominations, including the selections of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and was also a point of contact for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump said in August that McGahn would step down after Kavanaugh’s confirmation. At the time, the president tweeted, “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!” The president said Tuesday that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone will step into McGahn’s role as White House counsel.