White House celebrates Kavanaugh confirmation

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump hosted a ceremonial swearing-in for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday night at the White House. Following a vitriolic confirmation fight, the Senate confirmed the president’s nominee 50-48 in a vote Saturday. The president apologized to Kavanaugh and his family for what he termed a “campaign of political and personal destruction.” Trump emphasized the importance of due process: “A man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. And with that I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.”

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a party during their high school years, prompting delays in the confirmation process and an additional FBI investigation. Kavanaugh denied all the accusations by Ford and two other women who came forward.

Kavanaugh, with his wife Ashley and two daughters standing near him, said he would approach his role as Supreme Court justice without partisanship or bitterness: “The Senate confirmation process was contentious and emotional. That process is over. My focus now is to be the best justice I can be.”

All sitting Supreme Court justices attended the event along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, who administered the ceremonial oath to his former clerk. Kavanaugh took his official oath at the Supreme Court on Saturday evening.

As Kavanaugh began his first day on the bench Tuesday, hearing oral arguments about prison terms, a few protesters lingered outside a barricaded Supreme Court, chanting and holding signs.