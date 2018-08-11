White House bans combative CNN reporter
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/08/18, 11:15 am
WASHINGTON—The White House suspended CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials following a tense exchange with President Donald Trump during a Wednesday news conference. Acosta asked a question about Trump’s characterization of a migrant caravan headed for the U.S. southern border as an invasion. Trump became frustrated with the line of questioning and called on another reporter. A White House aide attempted to take the microphone from Acosta, but he held on and began asking a follow-up question about the Russia investigation. After Acosta surrendered the mic and sat down, the president called Acosta “a rude, terrible person.” Wednesday night, Acosta was stopped at the White House gate where reporters usually enter, and Secret Service officers took his press pass.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the pass was revoked until further notice and said Acosta’s refusal to hand over the microphone to the staff member was unacceptable. “We will never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job,” Sanders said. Footage of the interaction shows that Acosta used his left arm to try to block the staffer from taking the microphone from his right hand.
Acosta called Sanders’ characterization “a lie.” CNN released a statement defending Acosta, calling the White House decision “un-American.” The White House Correspondents Association called revoking the pass unacceptable, saying, “Such interactions, however uncomfortable they may appear to be, help define the strength of our national institutions.”
Editor’s note: This article has been edited to reflect the correct sequence of events during Wednesday’s news conference at the White House.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Thu, 11/08/2018 01:21 pm
Pres. Trump was the kettle calling the pot black. He has been quite rude and terrible to people himself. At the same time, Mr. Acosta (and the other reporter who came to his defense) behaved very unprofessionally. Their job is to ask questions, not editorialize; and refusing to give up the mike is a big no-no.
austinbeartuxPosted: Thu, 11/08/2018 02:18 pm
Totally agree.
GREG EADESPosted: Thu, 11/08/2018 02:27 pm
I agree. What puzzles me is why they don't turn off the mike when someone won't take turns like happened in this situation. It was unfair to put the intern in the situation of feeling responsible to prevent Acosta from continuing.
altolibrarianPosted: Thu, 11/08/2018 01:47 pm
I watched the conference in real time and Acosta clearly refused to give up the mike. He refused to stop badgering when the President had nicely answered his question and said it was time to move on. He continued to harass. Trump was totally NOT at fault. Many of these reporters behave like disobedient school children. They should be treated accordingly in return. If they can't treat the President of the United State with respect, no matter who the President is, they should be ejected from the room. The President can be challenged in an aggressive but respectful manner without the disruptive rudeness. Acosta deserves to be banned, permanently.