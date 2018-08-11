White House bans combative CNN reporter

WASHINGTON—The White House suspended CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials following a tense exchange with President Donald Trump during a Wednesday news conference. Acosta asked a question about Trump’s characterization of a migrant caravan headed for the U.S. southern border as an invasion. Trump became frustrated with the line of questioning and called on another reporter. A White House aide attempted to take the microphone from Acosta, but he held on and began asking a follow-up question about the Russia investigation. After Acosta surrendered the mic and sat down, the president called Acosta “a rude, terrible person.” Wednesday night, Acosta was stopped at the White House gate where reporters usually enter, and Secret Service officers took his press pass.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the pass was revoked until further notice and said Acosta’s refusal to hand over the microphone to the staff member was unacceptable. “We will never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job,” Sanders said. Footage of the interaction shows that Acosta used his left arm to try to block the staffer from taking the microphone from his right hand.

Acosta called Sanders’ characterization “a lie.” CNN released a statement defending Acosta, calling the White House decision “un-American.” The White House Correspondents Association called revoking the pass unacceptable, saying, “Such interactions, however uncomfortable they may appear to be, help define the strength of our national institutions.”

Editor’s note: This article has been edited to reflect the correct sequence of events during Wednesday’s news conference at the White House.