White House advises cloth face masks

The Trump administration urges all Americans, but especially those in hard-hit coronavirus hotspots, to cover their faces when they go out. In guidance issued Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the general public should wear homemade cloth masks and save medical-grade supplies for healthcare workers.

Do cloth masks really help? They can keep people who have COVID-19—but either don’t know it yet or don’t have severe symptoms—from passing it on to others. Cloth masks also serve as a visual reminder to people of the other precautions they should take, like not touching their faces and keeping 6 feet away from others. “Emerging data suggest facial coverings may prevent asymptomatic disease transmission to others,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Friday.

Dig deeper: Listen to Jenny Lind Schmitt’s report about homemade masks on The World and Everything in It.