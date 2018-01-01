White House adviser out after first lady’s rebuke

Deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel lost her job Wednesday, one day after the office of first lady Melania Trump issued a rare statement calling for her dismissal. Aides said Ricardel clashed with the first lady’s staff while planning her visit to Africa last month. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ricardel will take on another role in the administration.

Meanwhile, reports this week indicated that President Donald Trump was set to make multiple personnel moves in his administration, including the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Sources now say Nielsen will likely remain on the job for the time being because there is no obvious successor. Other officials reportedly on their way out include White House chief of staff John Kelly, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.