White collar kingpins

The U.S. government last week filed the first federal criminal charges against a major drug corporation for its role in the opioid crisis. The move is a major step toward holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for starting the national health crisis, but it will take more than charges against drugmakers to bring the full-blown catastrophe under control.

Federal prosecutors said on April 23 that Rochester Drug Cooperative (RDC) committed felony drug trafficking, a charge usually reserved for individual drug dealers. RDC is a group of independent pharmacies and one of the nation’s 10 largest drug distributors, with headquarters in Rochester, N.Y. Prosecutors allege that RDC supplied pharmacies with drugs it knew were being used illegally and failed to report suspiciously large and frequent orders to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The company agreed to pay a $20 million fine and submit to oversight for the next three years to settle the case against it.

“RDC was well aware that many of its largest pharmacy customers exhibited ‘red flags’ associated with the diversion of controlled substances but failed to report these customers or their orders to the DEA as required,” the federal complaint reads. It also says that in 4½ years, RDC received more than 1.5 million orders for controlled substances but only reported four out of the 2,000 suspicious orders.

Prosecutors also charged former executives: Laurence Doud, the CEO for 25 years, pleaded not guilty, while former compliance chief William Pietruszewski pleaded guilty.

Individual states and local governments have brought thousands of lawsuits against drug companies claiming they aggressively marketed their opioids to customers and doctors, obscuring how addictive the drugs were. The executives are accused of pushing doctors to prescribe more and higher doses of the drugs, prioritizing financial gain over the well-being of patients. In March, Purdue Pharma, maker of the opioid Oxycontin, settled with the state of Oklahoma for $270 million, money that will partially go toward the establishment of a center at Oklahoma State University to study addiction.

Still, many of those affected by the crisis were not happy with the settlement with RDC, preferring the company face the charges instead of buying its way out.

The opioid crisis started with prescription painkillers, but now it has largely shifted to illegally distributed drugs like fentanyl and heroin. Those substances come into the United States by mail or across the southern border with Mexico.

“The major killers of Americans today are not pharmaceutical firms, but foreign drug-trafficking organizations,” Charles Fain Lehman wrote in National Review. “Failing to pay sufficient attention to this reality can only hurt efforts to stop the crisis. Further, too much attention paid to prescription pills encourages undue regulatory and social pressure on pain patients, which may exacerbate, rather than alleviate, the overdose crisis and other major social ills.”

Massive lawsuits are worthwhile insofar as they do justice and provide funds to help those suffering from the crisis. But government efforts to stop drugs coming into the country and to treat addiction must go further if they hope to see fewer Americans die from overdoses.